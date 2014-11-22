SOA protesters raise awareness at Stewart County Detention Center

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It's day two of the 25th annual School of the Americas protest, which is taking place outside the gates of Fort Benning.

The annual demonstration kicked off last night and Father Roy Bourgeois, the founder of SOA watch says a group of the protesters also held a vigil at the Stewart County Detention Center to protest an immigrant prison in Lumpkin, Georgia.

"Our movement is also connected to this big immigration issue. Stewart Detention Center is the largest detention center for the undocumented in the U.S. for profit about 2,000 undocumented there many of them from Latin America," Bourgeois says.

According to Father Bourgeois thousands of people who gathered today are trying to raise awareness to stop soldiers from Latin America and other countries from receiving training they can use to hurt innocent people.

Bourgeois also says regardless of the rainy weather that's expected tomorrow Nov. 22, protesters will show up again. There were no arrests today.

