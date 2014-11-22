COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Today advocates and supporters of adoption from all over the country raised awareness about thousands of children in foster care awaiting their forever family.

In Columbus, a non-profit group called Lindsey Kate's Closet held an adoption unity walk. Dozens of people from across the Valley came to show their support.

The idea was to raise awareness for children in foster care by walking a mile in their shoes.

"Thanksgiving is next week. I will be celebrating with my family and all of my supporters and so we are very mindful and conscious of the children that are not with their forever family. So today is all about raising awareness,” Tracie Faison said.

All proceeds from Lindsey Kate's event will benefit children awaiting adoption and families on the journey to adopt a child.

