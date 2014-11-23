2 tornadoes confirmed from Sunday's severe weather

(WTVM) - Two tornadoes have been confirmed from Sunday afternoon's severe weather system passing through the Chattahoochee Valley.

The strongest tornado was confirmed in Upson County, GA, in the town of Thomaston, where damage was created by an EF-2 tornado. More information on the damage created and the path of this storm will be made available by the National Weather Service Storm Survey team on Tuesday.

The first recorded tornado, according to the National Weather Service Storm Survey team, was a recorded EF-1 that traveled from Barbour County, AL to Stewart County, GA at around 2:30 p.m. CST. The tornado touched down approximately 1.8 miles southeast of Lakepoint Resort State Park and over wooded swampland. The tornado uprooted and tore up hundreds of trees. as it tracked northeast.

Also of note: storm damage along I-85 in Troup County, GA was caused by thunderstorm winds and not associated with any tornado-related activity.

Watches mean severe weather is possible - just be weather aware. Warnings mean severe weather is happening and you need to go to a safe place. In a tornado warning, it's a small room, lowest floor, near the center, and away from windows. Check back with us for more updates and check with WTVM Weather for continuous weather coverage in our viewing area.

