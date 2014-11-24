SEGMENT: 94-year-old fiddler to perform at Fiddler's BBQ - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Lomax Austin, 94, visited the morning show on Monday to give us a little taste of his excellent fiddling skills ahead of the Midland Bluegrass Reunion Fiddler's BBQ this weekend.

The upcoming event will be held on Sunday, Nov. 30 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lake Pines Campground, located a t 6404 Garret Road in Midland, GA.

The musical acts featured at the event include Wildwood Bluegrass, Blue Harvest, Crosswired, Highway 280, Grass Backardz and Brushfire.

Admission is $10 and children 12 and younger are admitted for free. The event is welcoming vendors and event organizers ask that you not bring alcohol or pets to the event. 

The event is a musical benefit for Warrior Outreach. 

For more information on Warrior Outreach, call Sam Rhodes at 706-505-0708 or email warrioroutreach@gmail.com.

For more information on tickets and camping information on the Fiddler's BBQ, call Andy Gilbert at (706)-561-9675 or email at andy@MidlandBluegrass.com

