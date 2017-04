SEGMENT: 94-year-old fiddler to perform at Fiddler's BBQ

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Lomax Austin, 94, visited the morning show on Monday to give us a little taste of his excellent fiddling skills ahead of the Midland Bluegrass Reunion Fiddler's BBQ this weekend.The upcoming event will be held on Sunday, Nov. 30 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lake Pines Campground, located a t 6404 Garret Road in Midland, GA.The musical acts featured at the event include Wildwood Bluegrass, Blue Harvest, Crosswired, Highway 280, Grass Backardz and Brushfire.Admission is $10 and children 12 and younger are admitted for free. The event is welcoming vendors and event organizers ask that you not bring alcohol or pets to the event.The event is a musical benefit for Warrior Outreach.For more information on Warrior Outreach, call Sam Rhodes at 706-505-0708 or email warrioroutreach@gmail.com For more information on tickets and camping information on the Fiddler's BBQ, call Andy Gilbert at (706)-561-9675 or email at andy@MidlandBluegrass.com