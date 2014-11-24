Columbus Fire & EMS celebrates the promotions of 2 of their own

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The local fire and EMS community is celebrating the promotion of two of their own on Monday.

Greg Garner and Travis Davis were promoted to sergeant in a special ceremony.

Both men say they worked hard for the honor and are proud to serve the community under their new titles.

"The promotion ranks the way they go they're very hard and they have 2 systems you have to take a test and then you have the assessment center and you just have to study hard and do the best you can," Davis said.

"[I want to] thank the people at station 6 for helping me get to where I am. Thank you to the captains, the sergeants and the firemen that I worked with and I hope to go to this new station and represent station 6 in a good way," Garner said.

We at WTVM congratulate them both!

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.