New holiday hours for the Columbus Ice Rink

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - With the holidays and colder winter weather just around the corner, a great way to spend time with the family is on the ice.

The Columbus Ice Rink has just released their holiday schedule and lacing up a pair of skates could mean holiday fun for family and friends.

The Columbus Ice Rink, located at 400 4th Street is open at various hours for public skating, and also hosts ice skating lessons with the Columbus Figure Skating Academy and party rentals.

The price of admission is $7 for adults, $5 for kids aged 10 and younger; for senior citizens 62 years old and up is also $5, and skate rentals and stick time are $3 and $7, respectively.

Rink times as Thanksgiving and Christmas vary at the rink; times through Wednesday, Nov. 26 are from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and they are closed on Thanksgiving Day. The rink will reopen on Friday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Nov. 30 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The ice rink is also closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas; from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, the rink is open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28 the rink is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and from Dec. 29 through Jan. 1, 2015, is open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Columbus Figure Skating Academy will also be hosting a Holiday Skating Spectacular on Sunday, Nov. 30 at 2:45 p.m. at the ice rink. Tickets will be sold for $5 at the door on the day of the event.

A list of ice rink hours can be found by clicking here.

News Leader 9's Jenyne Donaldson was at the Columbus Ice Rink with a few new friends from the Columbus Figure Skating Academy to learn a few tricks. Check out her morning there by watching the video above.

