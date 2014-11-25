Hot Wings Express robbed on Fort Benning Rd. Monday night

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are looking for a man they say was armed when he robbed the Hot Wings Express on Fort Benning Rd.

Authorities say no one was hurt during the robbery. Police say it's not yet known how much money the man got away with.

Officials confirm the suspect pulled a pistol as he demanded money.

If you know anything about this crime please contact Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

