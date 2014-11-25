'Google Spoon' helps people fighting tremors eat stress-free

(WTVM) – New technology acquired by Google is helping persons suffering from all grades of body tremors do something most of us take for granted – eat comfortably.

The device dubbed the "Google Spoon" is new technology designed by Lift Labs Designs is now being backed by Google. The device is billed as "tremor cancellation in the palm of your hand."

The spoon is designed to "cancel tremor and bring the joy back to mealtime."

A tremor is a health conditional, defined as "an unintentional, rhythmic muscle movement involving to-and-fro movements of one or more parts of the body," according to the Cleveland Clinic. Tremors are also categorized differently.

Since tremors can cause an eating utensil to bounce back and shake the food away, the "Google Spoon" detects the hand's tremor and response from the handle, reportedly forcing the utensil to cancel out 70 percent of tremors.

The spoon, which you can order online here, costs $295 and can ship within 2 business days. The utensil comes with multiple attachments, a bag to transport in and a rechargeable battery.

Mobile users, to see more on the 'Google Spoon," click here.

