North Highland Church celebrates Christmas through their Fine Arts Department

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – North Highland Church is getting ready for Christmas as they will present “Everything I Love about Christmas.”

North Highland will celebrate the birth of Christ through their Fine Arts Department. They have prepared a special drama and musical to celebrate the season of Christmas.

North Highland is located at 7300 Whittlesey Blvd.

The event will be on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m. with no admission fee.

For more information click here of contact the church offices at 706-561-7777.

