Auburn PD capture suspect with felony theft of property warrant

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - On Monday Nov. 24, the Auburn Police Division arrested Kevin A. Oliver, 28, from Auburn, AL, on a felony warrant charging him with first-degree theft of property.

The arrest is the result of a several thefts reported to police on Nov. 19.

Officers were informed that an individual cashed several personal checks on a closed account, totaling over $2,600, at banks located in the 1600 blocks of E. University Drive and S. College Street.

An investigation into the incident by the Auburn Police Division revealed that the checks were presented for payment at two different banks between Nov. 6 and Nov. 19.

Oliver was developed as a suspect after it was discovered that he had previously opened the account and was captured on video surveillance at both banks cashing the checks.

Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest charging him with theft of property first degree and he was subsequently located and taken into custody.

Oliver was transported to the Lee County Jail and will be eligible for a $5,000 bond.

