Military mom surprises family for Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A soldier came home just in time for Thanksgiving and gave her children a surprise they won't forget.

The military mom returned home from Afghanistan and surprised her children at Westview Elementary School during their Thanksgiving program.

Army Specialist Kira Smith surprised her son and daughter who are in the 3rd and 4th grade.

The family also brought Kira's 3-year-old daughter for the surprise as well.

"I didn't know to run to them or them to me I was just overwhelmed with seeing them and my family. Being here before Thanksgiving I think it means a lot more to them and myself too. I'm very excited to come home and be with my kids," Smith says.

Army Specialist Smith was originally supposed to arrive home in Dec, but she found out that it would be earlier.

The children have not seen their mom since April and they are looking forward to spending time together for Thanksgiving.

