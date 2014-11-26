Valley Rescue Mission to host Great Thanksgiving Banquet

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Valley Rescue Mission will host their Great Thanksgiving on Thursday.

The event will begin with chapel services at 11 a.m., followed by a banquet under a tent in the parking lot located at 2903 2nd Avenue at noon.

The meal will include turkey and dressing an all the traditional trimmings.

The Valley Rescue Mission also wants to share that all elderly and shut-in persons should call the Mission at (706)-322-8267 before 5 p.m. Wednesday to have their Thanksgiving meals delivered on Thanksgiving.

For more information, contact the Mission at the number listed above or visit their website at www.valleyrescuemission.org.

