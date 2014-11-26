Want to get away for the holidays? Check the Misery Map first

The Misery Map has the county under moderate delays as of 3:30 p.m. EST. (Source: Flight Aware)

(WTVM) - Thanksgiving holiday travel is hectic - especially with a Nor'easter currently beginning to batter the Eastern Seaboard, causing both delays and cancellations to air travel.

But Flight Aware, a website that live tracks flights, has a mild solution to your pain – the Flight Aware Misery map.

Similar to what the website does normally, the Misery Map shows the number of on-time flights and those that could be a real pain to travelers. The map features flight paths from the country's biggest and busiest airports and their departures and arrivals in real time.

According to the Travel Channel, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is the busiest travel day of this holiday week.

According to CNN, nearly 30 million people up the East Coast could be affected by the Nor'easter. Flight Aware has counted more than 600 delayed or canceled flights as of Wednesday afternoon.

If you happen to be one of those unfortunate souls whose flight does get canceled, USA Today has a list of various airlines and their flight change fee waiving policies.

