Man robbed business with a handgun on Fort Benning Rd.

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – An armed robbery occurred Wednesday around 7:06 a.m.

The Columbus Police Department Patrol Division responded to a call that was located on 2408 Ft. Benning Rd. regarding an armed robbery of the business.

The clerk reported that a black male entered the business armed with a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect then fled the business in an unknown direction.

The Columbus Police Department Robbery/Assault unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Corey Lorezo Davis for the Armed Robbery.

If you have any information about this crime or the whereabouts of Corey Lorezo Davis please contact 911, Sergeant A. Locey at 706-225-4291 or the Robbery/Assault unit at 706-653-3400.

