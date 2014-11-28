Holiday trash pick-up resumes on Monday - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Holiday trash pick-up resumes on Monday

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: MGN) (Source: MGN)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The holidays have pushed back the trash pick-up and there will not be a make-up day.

There will be no trash pick-up this week, but it will resume on Monday Dec. 1.

For more information on the trash pick-up holiday schedule click here.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly