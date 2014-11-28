Car caught on fire near Hamilton Rd.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A car was caught on fire at the intersection of River Rd. and Veterans Pkwy near Hamilton Rd.

The Fire Department was contacted Friday at 11:21 a.m.

According to the fire officer on the scene he says the fired was caused by an electrical problem in the engine.

The driver was a female and the fire officer says no injuries were reported.

