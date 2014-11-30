Notasulga man dies after crashing SUV during chase

A Notasulga man died Sunday, Nov. 30, around 9:20 a.m. after being ejected from his vehicle.

The single car crash happened following an attempted traffic stop.

Alabama State Troopers said Eric Gerod Brooks, 40, was killed when his 2004 Ford Explorer left the roadway.

It happened when his SUV overturned in Macon County, about three miles southwest of Tuskegee. According to officials, Brooks was not using a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prior to the crash, Brooks refused to pull over when an Alabama State Trooper attempted to stop him for a traffic violation.

