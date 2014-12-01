CPD needs help searching for alleged Synovus burglar

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus police department needs help looking for an alleged burglar of a Synovus financial center.

According to police, on Nov. 30 at 1:12 a.m. EST, an unknown white male forcibly entered the Synovus Financial Uptown Center, located at 1137 1st Avenue.

Police state that the alleged suspect forced the glass doors open and entered the building.

Surveillance images were taken from video, and police need help identifying this suspect.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information, contact the CPD burglary and theft unit at (706)-225-4332.

