Russell Co. Highway Dept. announces temporary road closure in Seale

A map of the temporary road closures in Seale, AL. (Source: Russell County Highway Department)

SEALE, AL (WTVM) – The Russell County Highway Department has begun road work on what will cause a temporary road closure in Seale, AL.

From Dec. 4 through Dec. 18, a portion of Old Seale Highways Road, or County Road 137, will be closed from the intersection of Cutchins Drive to the intersection of Glenville Street.

Roadway crews will be working to remove the railroad underpass for an upcoming resurfacing project. Construction and detour signs will be put in place for public convenience.

Click here to see the full statement and a map of the road closure.

