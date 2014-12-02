Police searching for suspect in connection to 6th Ave. shooting

A man has died after being shot multiple times on the 4000 block of 6th Ave, and Columbus police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Monday night.

Columbus police have identified the suspect wanted in connection to the shooting as Otis James Perry, who is in his 20s.

The victim, 25-year-old Marquise Shivers, was transported to Midtown Medical Center and rushed into surgery, where he later died. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says he was pronounced dead at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday. His body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Atlanta for autopsy.

Detectives say there was a party happening around the time of the shooting and a fight broke out. It is not clear if the victim was involved in the fight.News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles went back to the neighborhood Tuesday. She spoke to the 22-year old woman who was celebrating her birthday with a party in the streets on 6th Ave. when the shots rang out.Another neighbor said he heard as many as eight shots in all. The gunfire was so close to him, he kicked in his front door to seek cover.We also spoke to a longtime friend who considers Marquise, also known as Duck to be like family. Norman Quarles says he met Marquise when he was a teen after he'd just moved to Columbus from Tacoma, Washington with his mother and younger brother; however Quarles says the continued senseless shootings in the area needs to stop."I'm calling on the adults in the community...we have to do something to create jobs, to do something in this community to give the young people another option," Quarles said.So far this year, there have been nearly two dozen homicides, with nearly half a dozen cases still remain unsolved.

"We're saying that the crime stats are down, but I can't tell when I have had four personal friends this year killed," Quarles added.

The case remains under investigation and details are limited at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.



