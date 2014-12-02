St. Francis will host "Light the Spirit" festivities Tuesday night

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – St. Francis will host its 20th annual "Light the Spirit" festivities for prayer and fellowship at 6 p.m. on Tuesday Dec. 2 at the Butler Pavilion on St. Francis Ave.

Sparkling white lights will be turned on during the brief program to convey the purity of God's love and wish everyone a Merry Christmas.

Their Partners in Education St. Anne Pacelli School and Eddy Middle School will entertain the crowd with music and Christmas carols.

Santa will also be there along with refreshments to follow.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.