'Mary Poppins' comes to the Springer this holiday season

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Springer is reaching new heights with its current production, "Disney's Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical."

The musical will feature the most amazing onstage flying the State Theatre of Georgia has ever attempted.

The Springer is one of the first regional theaters to get the rights to the recent Broadway hit "Disney Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical."

It will feature Trish Epperson as the lead role. Epperson starred as Cossette in "Les Misérables," in the spring.

Griffeth Whitehurst will be making his Springer debut as the role of Bert.

"Disney's Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical" will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays – Saturdays on Dec. 4-6, Dec. 11-13 and Dec. 18-20, and at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays Dec. 14 and Dec. 21.

For tickets or more information please call 706-327-3688 or visit Springer Opera House website.

