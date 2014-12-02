Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Columbus Dec.10 - 14

The Budwesier Clydesdales during their visit to Columbus in 2009. (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Some familiar, furry-footed friends are returning to Columbus for the holiday season.

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Columbus and will be making various appearances throughout Columbus from Dec. 10 through Dec. 14.

Here is a list of their appearances:

The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon on Wednesday, Dec. 10 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Columbus Park Crossing. During this appearance, they will be making special beer deliveries throughout the shopping center to several restaurants, including Buffalo Wild Wings and Olive Garden.

For their second appearance, the hitch will be featured at the Fort Benning Main Post Exchange, paying a special tribute to military members and their families. This event is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 11, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Dec. 13, the "Gentle Giants," as they are often referred to, will also be featured in the Annual Bi-City Christmas Parade taking place in downtown Columbus/Phenix City. The parade will begin at 10 a.m.

To finish out their week in Columbus, the Budweiser Clydesdales will make a stop at Old Town, Woodruff's newest development, for a Sunday Funday block party. The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 14, and is open to the public.

The Clydesdales have been a symbol of Anheuser-Busch since 1933.

For more information about the Clydesdales' visit to Columbus, please contact Kylee Starnes anytime by phone at 678-472-270, or email at kstarnes@bandbeverageco.com. For more information regarding the Bi-City Christmas Parade, please contact Holli Browder at hbrowder@columbusga.org.

