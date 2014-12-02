Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Columbus Dec.10 - 14 - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Columbus Dec.10 - 14

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The Budwesier Clydesdales during their visit to Columbus in 2009. (Source: WTVM) The Budwesier Clydesdales during their visit to Columbus in 2009. (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Some familiar, furry-footed friends are returning to Columbus for the holiday season.

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Columbus and will be making various appearances throughout Columbus from Dec. 10 through Dec. 14.

Here is a list of their appearances:

  • The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon on Wednesday, Dec. 10 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Columbus Park Crossing. During this appearance, they will be making special beer deliveries throughout the shopping center to several restaurants, including Buffalo Wild Wings and Olive Garden.
  • For their second appearance, the hitch will be featured at the Fort Benning Main Post Exchange, paying a special tribute to military members and their families. This event is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 11, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • On Saturday, Dec. 13, the "Gentle Giants," as they are often referred to, will also be featured in the Annual Bi-City Christmas Parade taking place in downtown Columbus/Phenix City. The parade will begin at 10 a.m.
  • To finish out their week in Columbus, the Budweiser Clydesdales will make a stop at Old Town, Woodruff's newest development, for a Sunday Funday block party. The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 14, and is open to the public.

The Clydesdales have been a symbol of Anheuser-Busch since 1933.

For more information about the Clydesdales' visit to Columbus, please contact Kylee Starnes anytime by phone at 678-472-270, or email at kstarnes@bandbeverageco.com. For more information regarding the Bi-City Christmas Parade, please contact Holli Browder at hbrowder@columbusga.org.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly