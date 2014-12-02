Russell County Sheriff's Dept. dismisses rumors about multiple attacks on soldiers

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - A rumor on social media raises hysteria in the Fort Benning community, warning that someone is attacking soldiers in their homes and cutting off their fingers.The panic even reached the ears of the FBI, who called the Russell County Sheriff to see if the rumors were true.Now, Sheriff Heath Taylor wants to set the record straight once and for all. He calls it a perfect example of how quickly a Facebook rumor can get out of control and become a runaway train.He announced at a press conference, Tuesday, that a man called 911 to report two men broke into his home and cut off his finger. The man is a Fort Benning soldier and he lives in a lesser populated part of Russell County.It sounds like the kind of gruesome barbarism we've come to expect from terrorist groups like ISIS who publicly behead their hostages. But what really got the story going was the notion that it happened more than once.Acting on some incorrect information, an ambulance medic who heard about the original incident, took to Facebook to give a warning. He thought it happened again to another soldier in East Alabama, but the sheriff says the second incident was a false alarm."About an hour after our call, the Phenix City Police Department had a domestic violence call, where a woman had her finger cut," said Taylor.And with only one truly unexplained incident, Sheriff Taylor wants to make it clear that it's an isolated one. Whatever happened to this soldier is not going to happen to anyone else.Also being considered by authorities, is the fact that a lot of details were missing from the soldier's story, such as good suspect descriptions and the method used to cut off his finger."Right now, we are wide open on investigating what occurred," said Taylor.The Sheriff is not calling the soldier a liar necessarily. There may be any number of explanations for what took place.He wants the public to know there is no cover up, and as soon as he gets to the bottom of it, he will tell everyone what he discovers.