Claflin is soon to be listed on the National Register

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An historic Columbus school building will soon be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

People from the "friends of historic Claflin" committee say they received word of the designation from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources with the announcement coming early next year.

Leaders of the "save Claflin group" asked the Muscogee County school board to help and they've presented a 10.8 million dollar proposal to the board.

They also asked to add the renovation of the 146-year-old school to the next special purpose local option sales tax.

Leaders of the grassroots group have been working to try and save the building that housed the first school built for black children in Columbus.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.