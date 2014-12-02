Enrichment Services Program, Inc. will will resume calls for hea - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Enrichment Services Program, Inc. will will resume calls for heating assistance on Friday

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – If you are attempting to receive heating assistance please call the Enrichment Services Program, Inc. on Friday Dec. 5. at 5 p.m.

Due to extremely high call volume, the lines are completely overwhelmed and have short circuit.

Please give them time to find another way to serve your energy assistance needs.

