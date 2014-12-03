Mayor speaks to students on the importance of community service

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Students at St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School had special visitor Tuesday morning.

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson made a stop by the school to speak to the students about getting involved in community service.

"You're going to serve for the rest of your life in some capacity hopefully because your able- and you need to find the things that you're passionate about, the things you want to do and where your talents lie so you can really help your neighbors," Mayor Tomlinson explained to the students.

This was the Mayors first time speaking to the students at Pacelli Catholic School about Community Service.

