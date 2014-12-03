Jack Hughston Hospital recognized as Top Performer

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital has been recognized as a 2013 Top performer on Key Quality Measures by the Joint Commission.

This is the third year that Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital has been recognized as Top Performer. They were recognized in 2011 and 2012 for their performance on accountability measure data for surgical care.

The Joint Commission is the leading accreditor of health care organizations in the U.S.

Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital was recognized as part of The Joint Commission's 2014 annual report “America's Hospitals: Improving Quality and safety,” for sustaining excellence in accountability measure performance for surgical care.

"Delivering the right treatment in the right way at the right time is a cornerstone of high-quality health care. I commend the efforts of Jack Hughston memorial Hospital for their excellent performance on the use of evidence based interventions," Mark Chassin said, president and CEO of the Joint commission.

Jack Hughston Memorial is one of 1,224 hospitals in the U.S. to achieve the 2013 Top Performer distinction and is one of only 314 hospitals to achieve the Top Performer distinction for three consecutive years.

The Top Performer program recognizes hospitals for improving performance on evidence-based interventions that increase the chances of healthy outcomes for patients with conditions such as heart failure, pneumonia, surgical care, children's asthma and several others.

"We understand what matters most to patients at Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital is the quality and safety of the care they receive. That is why we have made it a top priority to improve positive patient outcomes through evidence-based care processes," Mark Baker said, CEO of Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital and Hughston Clinic.

"Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital is proud to be named a Top Performer as it recognizes the knowledge, teamwork and dedication of our entire hospital staff," Baker says.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.