Alabama Supreme Court hears argument today on the Accountability Act

(WTVM) - The Republican leaders of the Alabama legislature are asking the state supreme court to make a quick decision regarding the outcome of the Alabama Accountability Act.

The Alabama Supreme court hears arguments today on a challenge to the law that provides tax credits to help low-income families pay for private school.

Montgomery County Circuit Judge Gene Reese ruled the law unconstitutional in May.

Reese said the law violates a prohibition on using public funds for private education.

Senate president Pro Tem Del Marsh says the law provides education choices to low-income families stuck in underperforming schools.

