Safe Kids Columbus to host Bike Helmet Giveaway on Dec. 19

Don't go toy shopping for holiday gifts before you read this list.World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc., or W.A.T.C.H., has released its nomination list of the 10 Worst Toys.

The countdown until Christmas has officially started, but for those of you buying toys for that special child in your life you may want to pay close attention to a new report warning parents about certain toys that may be dangerous to children.

Number of children with toy-related injuries on the rise

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Safe Kids Columbus will host an event ahead of Christmas to promote safety for those potential bicycle gifts for kids.

The group will host a Bike Helmet Giveaway on Friday, Dec. 19 at the Columbus Public Library, located at 3000 Macon Rd. from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The giveaway will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and one helmet per child will be given. The child must be accompanied by an adult and be present at the giveaway to be properly fitted for helmets.

Santa Claus will also be there to check his naughty/nice list ahead of Christmas and hot chocolate from Country's BBQ will be provided.

For more information the event, click to see the flyer here or visit the Safe Kids Columbus Facebook page.

