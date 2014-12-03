Safe Kids Columbus to host Bike Helmet Giveaway on Dec. 19 - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Safe Kids Columbus to host Bike Helmet Giveaway on Dec. 19

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
The group will host a Bike Helmet Giveaway on Friday, Dec. 19 at the Columbus Public Library, located at 3000 Macon Rd. from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Source: Safe Kids Columbus)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Safe Kids Columbus will host an event ahead of Christmas to promote safety for those potential bicycle gifts for kids.

The group will host a Bike Helmet Giveaway on Friday, Dec. 19 at the Columbus Public Library, located at 3000 Macon Rd. from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The giveaway will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and one helmet per child will be given. The child must be accompanied by an adult and be present at the giveaway to be properly fitted for helmets.

Santa Claus will also be there to check his naughty/nice list ahead of Christmas and hot chocolate from Country's BBQ will be provided.

For more information the event, click to see the flyer here or visit the Safe Kids Columbus Facebook page.

