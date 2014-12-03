Winter weather preparedness week promotes safety tips

GEMA's Ready Georgia campaign lists these tips for how to stay safe and well-stocked in severe weather situations. (Source: Ready Georgia/GEMA)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The first week of December is Winter Weather Preparedness Week, and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency is informing residents how to stay safe when the weather becomes cold and dangerous.

Highlights of the week's events include: winter weather in Georgia, winter weather terms and what specific alerts mean, driving safety and expectations for winter weather this year.

GEMA's Ready Georgia campaign lists these tips for how to stay safe and well-stocked in severe weather situations.

A major highlight were the lists of winter weather preparation tools was having a ready kit, full of food, weather radios and other essentials.

"Most people are in the habit of waiting until snow or ice is in the forecast before they make sure that they've stocked the supplies they need," GEMA director Charley English said. "It's easy enough to make a last-minute run to the grocery store, but important preparedness steps like creating a ready kit for your car or storing fuel for a back-up heat source takes more time. We are encouraging Georgia residents to take action this week so that they are better prepared for winter weather."

Some of the items that should be in a severe winter weather ready kit include:

3-day supply of non-perishable food

Water

A flashlight with extra batteries

A NOAA weather radio

Warm clothing and blankets

Special items for your family, including prescriptions and other medications.

These kits are critical, especially if you're on the roads during severe winter weather. GEMA suggests having a preparedness kit in the trunk of your car.

For more details on Winter Weather Preparedness Week, click here.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.