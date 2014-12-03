Virginia College in Columbus hosts 'A Candy Land Christmas'

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Virginia College Columbus campus will host "A Candy Land Christmas" open house event on Thursday Dec. 4 from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

This event is for the community and former, current and prospective students. Attendees can help spread holiday cheer and give back to the community by donating a new, unwrapped toy to benefit Toys for Tots.

There will be various fun activities for the family including a holiday craft-making area for children, free nail art, and face painting, showing of holiday movies and refreshments.

Santa Claus will also be in attendance and available for photos. Everyone will be able to tour the campus and receive information about Virginia College programs.

Virginia College in Columbus is located on 5601 Veterans Pkwy.

For more information visit their ?website? or contact the school at 762-207-1600.

