Race car drivers hosts Toys for Tots drive this Saturday

(WTVM) – Car enthusiasts are coming together for a great cause to promote racing on the track as opposed to street racing while also helping the community with a Toys for Tots drive on Saturday Dec. 6.

The event will take place at the Phenix City Drag Strip located at 332 Woodland Dr. Admission is $5 with a new unwrapped toy before entering the gate.

This will be the first event where all car enthusiasts come together in the community.

There will be door prizes and raffles so make sure you keep your entrance tickets during the races.

Gates will open at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Anyone interested in attending please contact Arnulfo Navarro at 785-236-0875.

