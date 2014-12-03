Holiday events at Barnes and Noble start this weekend

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Barnes and Noble has some exciting holiday events coming up starting on this weekend.

They will have several story times including:

"Polar Express" story time Friday Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

"Hanukkah" story time on Sunday Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.

"Elf on the Shelf" story time on Friday Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" story time on Friday Dec 19 at 7 p.m.

Barnes and Noble will also have their Educator Shopping event this Saturday for teachers and homeschoolers.

The event will allow teachers and homeschoolers to receive 25 percent off their purchase instead of the normal 20 percent off, and the discount is extended to personal purchases that day.

Barnes and Noble is located at 5555 Whittlesey Blvd Ste. 1800.

