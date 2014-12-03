Family restaurant Four Winds reopening January 2015

(WTVM) – Four Winds restaurant in Cusseta, Ga. will reopen early next year after former owner Susan Cox reluctantly closed the restaurant in November after 35 years in business.

Four Winds is known for its Ranger burgers, which will remain on the menu.

"Everybody is excited about it and I am too. I love the people that are coming in; they are family oriented it's a big family and they'll be here giving out a helping hand," Cox said.

Cox says she is happy things worked out for the best and she hopes the community will support the reopening.

The restaurant will reopen on Jan. 5, 2015. It originally was scheduled to reopen on Dec. 15, but that date was postponed.

