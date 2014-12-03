BE THERE: Muscogee County Schools prepare to compete nationally

The Muscogee County School District is prepping for a big change affecting students, teachers, administrators and parents when it comes to testing.

A new assessment called the Georgia Milestones will replace the Criterion Reference Competency as a way to compete on a national level.



Muscogee County students in grades third through eighth and all high school students will take the test towards the end of 2014-2015 school year.



"Across the United States with Race To The Top, {President Obama educational initiative} that was a big push for students to be tested more rigorously so we could be more competitive between states and also between countries," explained Kimberly Jones, Senior Director of Title 1 for the Muscogee County School District.



The switch came about when the State of Georgia did away with the CRCT test and adopted a new curriculum known as Georgia Performance Common Core Standards.

Jones added, "There will be multiple choices still, then there will be two written responses called a constructed response and a constructed response is like a one word answer."



That portion of the test Jones said is similar to fill- in the blank type questions and there's another section called an ‘extended response.' "And that is where the student will have to write several paragraphs explaining their answer or if it's a math problem telling how they solved the math problem."



The test will be administered in three subject areas including English/Language Arts, Reading and Math. The lower grades will be tested on end of the year material while students in secondary education will take end of course tests.



The district is holding a Georgia Milestones workshop for parents Thursday Dec. 4, 2014, at the public library on Macon Rd. at 6 p.m. Students can also practice at home by going to the Georgia Department of Education website.

