Rivertown Ford holds grand reopening after $5M revonations

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Rivertown Ford will hold their grand reopening event Thursday at 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

The auto dealer has revamped its showroom and service area through a $5 million renovation and new construction effort in order to assist customers in finding the right car, truck or SUV.

The ribbon cutting for the grand reopening is open to the public to check out the new space.

"It's an exciting time for our business and the entire community, as we are finally ready to unveil our new showroom and service area to the public," Lloyd Steeves said, general manager of Rivertown Ford.

"No matter what, we want to make sure that our customers have a positive experience when they come to Rivertown Ford," Steeves said. "Even though our facilities have gone through a transformation, our commitment to top-tier customer service and satisfaction will never change."

Rivertown Ford is located at 1680 Whittlesey Rd. For more information or to look at their selection of vehicles please click here.

