Authorities may investigate PA man accused of impersonating Army Ranger

Former Infantryman Ryan Berk spotted what he thought was an Army Ranger in a Pennsylvania mall on Black Friday this year. After spending a few minutes talking to him and pointing out several mistakes in his uniform, Berk realized he did not pass as a true servicemember.

Former Infantryman Ryan Berk spotted what he thought was an Army Ranger in a Pennsylvania mall on Black Friday this year. After spending a few minutes talking to him and pointing out several mistakes in his uniform, Berk realized he did not pass as a true servicemember.

An Act of alleged Stolen Valor or impersonating a member of the US military in public caught on camera and posted to YouTube.

An Act of alleged Stolen Valor or impersonating a member of the US military in public caught on camera and posted to YouTube.

Sean Yetman has been identified as the latest face of Stolen Valor. (Source: Ryan Berk/Stolen Valor/YouTube)

(WTVM) - A Pennsylvania man accused of wearing a military uniform in public to take advantage of holiday deals could be investigated by law enforcement and military authorities.

According to the Associated Press, Sean Yetman, the man identified as the imposter, could be investigated by the Middletown, PA police department and military investigators as a violator of the Stolen Valor Act of 2013.

While it is not illegal to wear a military uniform in public if you did not serve, it is illegal under to Act to profit from the wearing of that uniform or claim that you were a recipient of any military distinction, such a Purple Heart or silver star.

Yetman was confronted by Army veteran Ryan Berk on Black Friday, and allegedly wore the uniform to take advantage of military discounts at a suburban Philadelphia mall. Berk's video will be a part of the evidence.

Berk confronted Yetman, who claimed to be U.S. Army Ranger, on video and posted it on YouTube on Nov. 28. The video has since garnered more than 3.1 million views.

The punishment for being found guilty under the Stolen Valor Act include a fine, imprisonment of no more than one year or both.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.