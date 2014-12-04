Authorities may investigate PA man accused of impersonating Army - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Authorities may investigate PA man accused of impersonating Army Ranger

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Sean Yetman has been identified as the latest face of Stolen Valor. (Source: Ryan Berk/Stolen Valor/YouTube) Sean Yetman has been identified as the latest face of Stolen Valor. (Source: Ryan Berk/Stolen Valor/YouTube)

  • More on WTVM.comMore>>

  • Veteran reacts to Stolen Valor caught on tape

    Veteran reacts to Stolen Valor caught on tape

    Wednesday, December 3 2014 7:31 PM EST2014-12-04 00:31:54 GMT
    Thursday, December 4 2014 4:23 PM EST2014-12-04 21:23:18 GMT
    An Act of alleged Stolen Valor or impersonating a member of the US military in public caught on camera and posted to YouTube. More >>
    An Act of alleged Stolen Valor or impersonating a member of the US military in public caught on camera and posted to YouTube. More >>

  • VIDEO: Man caught impersonating Army Ranger to get discounts

    VIDEO: Man caught impersonating Army Ranger to get discounts

    Wednesday, December 3 2014 10:06 AM EST2014-12-03 15:06:30 GMT
    Wednesday, December 3 2014 2:51 PM EST2014-12-03 19:51:36 GMT
    stolen valor 2.JPGstolen valor 2.JPG
    Former Infantryman Ryan Berk spotted what he thought was an Army Ranger in a Pennsylvania mall on Black Friday this year. After spending a few minutes talking to him and pointing out several mistakes in his uniform, Berk realized he did not pass as a true servicemember.More >>
    Former Infantryman Ryan Berk spotted what he thought was an Army Ranger in a Pennsylvania mall on Black Friday this year. After spending a few minutes talking to him and pointing out several mistakes in his uniform, Berk realized he did not pass as a true servicemember.More >>

(WTVM) - A Pennsylvania man accused of wearing a military uniform in public to take advantage of holiday deals could be investigated by law enforcement and military authorities.

According to the Associated Press, Sean Yetman, the man identified as the imposter, could be investigated by the Middletown, PA police department and military investigators as a violator of the Stolen Valor Act of 2013.

While it is not illegal to wear a military uniform in public if you did not serve, it is illegal under to Act to profit from the wearing of that uniform or claim that you were a recipient of any military distinction, such a Purple Heart or silver star.

Yetman was confronted by Army veteran Ryan Berk on Black Friday, and allegedly wore the uniform to take advantage of military discounts at a suburban Philadelphia mall. Berk's video will be a part of the evidence. 

Berk confronted Yetman, who claimed to be U.S. Army Ranger, on video and posted it on YouTube on Nov. 28. The video has since garnered more than 3.1 million views.

The punishment for being found guilty under the Stolen Valor Act include a fine, imprisonment of no more than one year or both. 

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Inside News Leader 9More>>

  • Fort Benning News

    Fort Benning News

    Follow the Army Ranger Course Assessment as both men and women are taking part in the certification process. Check out our coverage by clicking here.More >>

    Follow the Army Ranger Course Assessment as both men and women are taking part in the certification process. Check out our coverage by clicking here.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly