Both suspects ID'd and in custody following Columbus fugitive search

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police have confirmed they have stopped a fugitive when they opened fire on the officers in the area of Warm Springs Rd. and Glenn Dr. at approximately noon on Thursday Dec. 4.One suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Christopher Davis. The second suspect is identified as 23-year-old Adrian Beasley.Davis was wanted for aggravated assault, according to Columbus Police Department Major Gil Slouchick. He said police will also be adding additional charges.Slouchick says the fugitive squad went to a house, located on the 5200 block of Moon Road, off Warm Springs Road, to make an arrest for an aggravated assault warrant. Davis was seen entering a vehicle and fled in it and police pursued them.The suspects then ditched the car, a Lexus SUV, and jumped out of the running vehicle, leading law enforcement on a foot chase behind homes, over fences and behind businesses. During the pursuit, the suspects allegedly fired at least two shots, according to News Leader 9's Jenyne Donaldson, who was on the scene.Both suspects are in custody and are being interviewed by authorities.

Christopher Davis is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, obstruction, possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Adrian Beasley was also taken to the Muscogee County Jail and charged with obstruction.



Davis was found under a canoe in someone's backyard, and a gun was recovered from the same area, according to Lt. Greg Touchberry.



No one was injured. An area of Glenn Road has been taped off as law enforcement continue to investigate the incident.



This is a developing story. We will give you more information as it becomes available.



Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.