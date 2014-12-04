Columbus Regional hosts 34th annual 'Tree of Light Celebration' - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus Regional hosts 34th annual 'Tree of Light Celebration'

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Columbus Regional Website) (Source: Columbus Regional Website)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Regional Auxiliary will hold their 34th annual Tree of Light and Celebration of Life Party this Friday Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. at the Midtown Medical Conference Center.

The Auxiliary is inviting all graduates of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Special Care Unit along with their families to light the tree and reunite with the NICU staff.

They will have activities available in the conference center prior to the tree lighting.

The event will feature :

  • A Visit With Santa
  • The Bob Barr Community Band
  • A performance by the Clubview Elementary School Choir
  • Hot Chocolate from Country's Barbecue
  • Springer Theatre Academy Stilt Walkers
  • Face painting and Ornament Engraving
  • Various Arts & Crafts
  • 2014 Slideshow
  • A sneak peek at the plans for the renovations currently underway in the Children's Hospital

The celebration is free and open to the public.

For more information please email Jessica Word.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly