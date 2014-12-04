Columbus Regional hosts 34th annual 'Tree of Light Celebration'

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Regional Auxiliary will hold their 34th annual Tree of Light and Celebration of Life Party this Friday Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. at the Midtown Medical Conference Center.

The Auxiliary is inviting all graduates of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Special Care Unit along with their families to light the tree and reunite with the NICU staff.

They will have activities available in the conference center prior to the tree lighting.

The event will feature :

A Visit With Santa

The Bob Barr Community Band

A performance by the Clubview Elementary School Choir

Hot Chocolate from Country's Barbecue

Springer Theatre Academy Stilt Walkers

Face painting and Ornament Engraving

Various Arts & Crafts

2014 Slideshow

A sneak peek at the plans for the renovations currently underway in the Children's Hospital

The celebration is free and open to the public.

For more information please email Jessica Word.

