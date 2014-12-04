PROGRAMMING NOTE: 'General Hospital', 'The Chew' pre-empted for Alabama high school football coverage Thursday, Friday

(WTVM) – We have a quick programming note to share with our News Leader 9 viewers.

Due to coverage of the Alabama High School Athletic Association football championships playoffs, episodes of The Chew and General Hospital will not air at their normally scheduled times on WTVM News Leader 9 on Thursday, Dec. 4 and Friday, Dec. 5.

News Leader 9 at noon will also not air due to football coverage on these days.

Thursday and Friday's episodes of The Chew will air at 1 a.m. EST Friday and Saturday, respectively. Thursday and Friday's episodes of General Hospital will air at 2 a.m. EST Friday and Saturday, respectively.

We apologize for this interruption of your favorite programming.

