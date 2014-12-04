Davis Broadcasting gives toys to underprivileged children during annual Christmas party

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Davis Broadcasting Inc. is making an effort to give back to the community through their ‘Annual Needy Children's Christmas Party'.

The event will be held Saturday Dec. 20 at the Columbus Civic Center and doors will open at 7:30 a.m. and the event will start at 8:30 a.m.

With the donations made during the 24 hour Radio-Thon, Davis Broadcasting was able to raise enough money for each child that attends the Christmas party to receive a toy, McDonald's coupon, and a chance to win a new bicycle,

For more information contact Greg Davis at 706-576-3536

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.