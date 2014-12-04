Suspicious items reported in Fort Benning parking lot deemed safe

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - Officials at Fort Benning says an investigation of two mysterious items in a Fort Benning parking lot have been deemed safe.

Officials on post said that following a call shortly before 3 p.m., they began investigating an envelope and car that were spotted in the parking lot at New Martin Army Hospital.

Two hazmat technicians investigated the contents and found nothing suspicious or hazardous inside shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The envelope included a solicitation letter, airmailed from an African country and addressed to a hospital patient, Post officials told News Leader 9's Jason Dennis.

The envelope included no return address, so it was reported.

Post officials at no point called this situation a lock down, saying people inside the parking lot were able to leave the facility, but the parking lot had been closed to oncoming traffic.

