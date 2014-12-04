Local attorney speaks out on why police officers aren't being charged

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The latest grand jury decision has raised the question of why police officers are rarely charged for on duty shootings or deadly forces.

Many people who saw the video of a New York police officer applying a chokehold to Eric Garner before he died and it for the most part it seemed cut and dried.

People believe the officer should have been charged with Garner's death; however in this case a grand jury decided differently.

Muscogee County trial attorney Katonga Wright says that officers are rarely charged for fatal shootings for policy reasons and she was not surprised by the recent grand jury decision.

"We don't want police to be afraid of criminal liability in situations where it is warranted to use force or to use deadly force. We really want our police to be focused on the situation at hand at making the best decisions for protecting themselves and also the citizens who they are charged with protecting and serving," Wright said.

Attorney Wright currently represents the family of the Columbus State University suspect who was shot and killed by police this year. She does question whether police are properly trained on the use of deadly force and when it is warranted.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.