VIDEO: Target store manager gives '300'-style Black Friday speec - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

VIDEO: Target store manager gives '300'-style Black Friday speech

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Chole Sier/YouTube) (Source: Chole Sier/YouTube)

  • More on WTVM.comMore>>

  • VIDEO: Man caught impersonating Army Ranger to get discounts

    VIDEO: Man caught impersonating Army Ranger to get discounts

    Wednesday, December 3 2014 10:06 AM EST2014-12-03 15:06:30 GMT
    Wednesday, December 3 2014 2:51 PM EST2014-12-03 19:51:36 GMT
    stolen valor 2.JPGstolen valor 2.JPG
    Former Infantryman Ryan Berk spotted what he thought was an Army Ranger in a Pennsylvania mall on Black Friday this year. After spending a few minutes talking to him and pointing out several mistakes in his uniform, Berk realized he did not pass as a true servicemember.More >>
    Former Infantryman Ryan Berk spotted what he thought was an Army Ranger in a Pennsylvania mall on Black Friday this year. After spending a few minutes talking to him and pointing out several mistakes in his uniform, Berk realized he did not pass as a true servicemember.More >>

(WTVM) – Need a little motivation to get through your Friday? A Target store manager in Westminster, MD motivated his store employees with a speech even Leonidas from 300 would be proud of.

In a video posted on YouTube Nov. 27, store manager Scott Simms pumped his store associates up ahead of a 6 p.m. Thanksgiving store opening for Black Friday shoppers.

"They're standing out there – any moment now, those doors will be breached," Simms said, as he stood on a register. "Whatever comes through those gates, you will stand your ground with a smile on your face!"

His motivational speech has garnered more than 2 million views since going viral.

"This is a team! This is a family! THIS IS TARGET," Simms said to applause from his staff.

But don't worry - this is not a market ploy like last month's "Alex from Target" that sent teen girls across Twitter into a tizzy. 

Mobile users: to see the video, click here.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly