VIDEO: Target store manager gives '300'-style Black Friday speech

Former Infantryman Ryan Berk spotted what he thought was an Army Ranger in a Pennsylvania mall on Black Friday this year. After spending a few minutes talking to him and pointing out several mistakes in his uniform, Berk realized he did not pass as a true servicemember.

(WTVM) – Need a little motivation to get through your Friday? A Target store manager in Westminster, MD motivated his store employees with a speech even Leonidas from 300 would be proud of.

In a video posted on YouTube Nov. 27, store manager Scott Simms pumped his store associates up ahead of a 6 p.m. Thanksgiving store opening for Black Friday shoppers.

"They're standing out there – any moment now, those doors will be breached," Simms said, as he stood on a register. "Whatever comes through those gates, you will stand your ground with a smile on your face!"

His motivational speech has garnered more than 2 million views since going viral.

"This is a team! This is a family! THIS IS TARGET," Simms said to applause from his staff.

But don't worry - this is not a market ploy like last month's "Alex from Target" that sent teen girls across Twitter into a tizzy.

