Woman allegedly sexually assaulted during LaGrange robbery

A woman reported that she was sexually assaulted during a robbery Thursday, according to the LaGrange police department.

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - A woman reported that she was sexually assaulted during a robbery Thursday, according to the LaGrange police department.

The unidentified woman said following a struggle with an acquaintance she allowed inside her home, the man sexually assaulted her.

Following the assault, the man stole a laptop, various medications belonging to the victim and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-40s, standing at approximately 5'7 and weighing 175 pounds, with short hair and a dark complexion. He was wearing blue jeans and a grey jacket at the time of the alleged crime.

The incident remains under investigation; anyone with information on this case should contact the LaGrange police department at (706)-883-2620. For additional information, contact Detective Scott at (706)-883-2601 or Sgt. Kirby at (706)-883-2614.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.