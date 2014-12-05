2 suspects involved in residential burglaries turned themselves in to law enforcement

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Officials say two suspects with warrants for the charge of burglary of the 3rd degree have turned themselves in to law enforcement.

The suspects were 21-year-old Gerald Simpson, from Smith Station, AL, and 18-year-old Tracy Johnson from Phenix City, AL.

They were involved with several recent residential burglaries in Phenix City and are known to frequent the Fred Douglas Apartments and were last seen driving a white 2008 Chevy Impala.

