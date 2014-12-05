CSU police lead 'Cougars for Causes' holiday donation drive

To donate, participants are asked to bring a stuffed animal, toys, coloring books and crayons, or non-perishable food items to special events or drop donations around CSU's campus.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The third annual Cougars for Causes campus campaign will be hosting its first annual Holiday Bash on Saturday, Dec. 6.

The campaign, led by CSU police, is an effort to spread the holiday spirit with various donation drives. The proceeds of those drives will be 100 percent donated to six local nonprofit organizations.

"Smaller efforts can sometimes fall short, but being able to have multiple organizations come together has led to greater success," said University Police Sergeant and event organizer Brett Stanelle.

The six nonprofit organizations that will benefit from this drive include:

Feeding the Valley

St. Anne Community Outreach

Open Door Community House

Valley Rescue Mission

Boys and Girls Club of Columbus

Santa's Castle

To donate, participants are asked to bring a stuffed animal, toys, coloring books and crayons, or non-perishable food items to special events or drop donations around CSU's campus.

The Holiday Bash will take place on Saturday during a basketball double-header at the Lumpkin Center, beginning at 12 p.m.

Donations to Cougars for Causes will also be accepted at University Police headquarters on CSU's main campus and RiverPark campus until Monday, Dec. 8. For more information, please contact Sergeant Stanelle at 706-568-2022.

