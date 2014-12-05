Red Cross hosting blood donations drives held throughout the reg - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Red Cross hosting blood donations drives held throughout the region during the holidays

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The American Red Cross has many opportunities to make a difference by donating blood during the holidays. Below are a list of locations where you can participate in giving blood.
  • The American Red Cross Blood Donor Center of Columbus, 7490 Veterans Parkway, open Monday through Saturday
  • Wednesday Dec. 10 - Midtown Medical Center 710 Center Street, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 14 - St. Paul United Methodist Church, Wildwood Avenue, Columbus  8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 17 - Waverly Hall Christian Academy, Hwy 208 Waverly Hall, 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 17 - Christ Community Church, Milgen Road, Columbus, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 18 - Columbus Government Center, 10th street 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 23 - Northside Medical Center, First Avenue (Hughston Hospital) 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 27 - LaGrange Mall, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 29 - John P. Thayer YMCA, 14th Street, Columbus, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. 
  • Tuesday, Dec. 30 - Midtown Medical Center, 710 Center Street, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
For more information on local blood donations in your area. go to the American Red Cross website by clicking here.  

