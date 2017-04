Red Cross hosting blood donations drives held throughout the region during the holidays

The American Red Cross Blood Donor Center of Columbus, 7490 Veterans Parkway, open Monday through Saturday

Wednesday Dec. 10 - Midtown Medical Center 710 Center Street, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 14 - St. Paul United Methodist Church, Wildwood Avenue, Columbus 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 17 - Waverly Hall Christian Academy, Hwy 208 Waverly Hall, 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 17 - Christ Community Church, Milgen Road, Columbus, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 18 - Columbus Government Center, 10 th street 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 23 - Northside Medical Center, First Avenue (Hughston Hospital) 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 27 - LaGrange Mall, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 29 - John P. Thayer YMCA, 14 th Street, Columbus, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 30 - Midtown Medical Center, 710 Center Street, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The American Red Cross has many opportunities to make a difference by donating blood during the holidays. Below are a list of locations where you can participate in giving blood.For more information on local blood donations in your area. go to the American Red Cross website by clicking here