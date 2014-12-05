CPD issues arrest warrant for Chad Herring's murder

The Columbus police department have issued an arrest warrant for Kevin Babe Henderson, who is wanted for the murder of Chad Aaron Herring. (Source: Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus police department have issued an arrest warrant for Kevin Babe Henderson, who is wanted for the murder of Chad Aaron Herring.

On Nov. 12, 2014 at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers stopped to investigate a 2009 Chevrolet Impala parked at the dead of Roosevelt Street.

Officers discovered Chad Aaron Herring sitting in the front passenger seat slumped over suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Mr. Herring died as a result of his injuries.

The Columbus Police Department Robbery/Assault-Homicide unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Kevin Babe Henderson for the murder of Chad Aaron Herring.

We are asking anyone with any information about this crime or the whereabouts of Kevin Babe Henderson to contact Sergeant K. Hudson at (706)-225-4257 or the Robbery/Assault-Homicide unit at 706-653-3400.

